St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri health officials reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking a new record high for the state.
The state broke its own record five times in the last week and reported more than 1,100 daily cases for consecutive days for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak.
The state's total cases reached 44,823 on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Most counties in News 4's viewing area report their own numbers and have higher cases than what the state is providing due to a lag in the reporting system. By KMOV's count, the state reached 45,470 cases on Tuesday.
The state added 23,272 cases so far in July, accounting for 51.18% of the state's overall total. What the state reported in July is an increase of 176.91% from cases reported in all of June.
The seven-day positivity rate for the state sits at 8.6% and the average age of COVID-19 patients from the last week is 41.
