ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri heath officials announced the first confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, the one first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020.
Officials said an adult form Marion County in northeastern Missouri tested positive for the variant. There are currently 611 cases of the variant in the United States according to the CDC. This variant can spread more quickly.
“We were notified today of this first B.1.1.7 variant case in Missouri, and we are working closely with the local public health agency to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols,” Dr. Randall Williams said with the state's health department.
As of Saturday, a total of 465,448 Missourians have contracted the coronavirus and at least 7,140 of them have died. The state administered 683,049 doses of the vaccine so far.
