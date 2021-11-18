ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri health officials say over 54,000 residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were infected with it and 654 of them have died.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports a total of 54,285 Missourians who were fully vaccinated contracted the coronavirus, what is called a breakthrough infection. That's just 2% of the over three million Missourians who are fully vaccinated.
The department also reports 654 people with a breakthrough infection have died, 0.02% of the total number of fully vaccinated Missourians.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 12,406 Missourians died from complications caused by COVID-19. The 654 breakthrough deaths account for 5.27% of the cumulative deaths.
“These data validate that breakthrough infections among the vaccinated population requiring hospitalization or resulting in mortality are rare,” Jon D. Doolittle said. he's the president and CEO or the Missouri Hospital Association. “Where breakthrough is occurring and resulting in hospitalization or death, it is largely among individuals who — through a combination of age and illness — are more likely to have poor immune response or are susceptible from compromised overall health. This new information is yet another validation that vaccination is essential, and further indicates that continued precautions to avoid infection should be taken.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.