ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri reported 240 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the most the state has reported in a single day since the outbreak began.
More than 200 of those deaths, the state said, were discovered during their weekly analysis of death certificates from across the state. Two of the 208 deaths occurred in August, four of the deaths occurred in October and 180 occurred in November. 22 of the deaths occurred this month.
In total, the state has reported 4,754 deaths and crossed 350,000 cases as of Tuesday.
While deaths set a new record, the positivity rate - the number of positive cases per tests conducted - continued to fall from its November 12 high of more than 25 percent. The state reported a 17.9 percent positivity rate Tuesday.
