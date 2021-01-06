ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri state representative wants the Interstate 55 stretch in Arnold to be renamed after President Donald Trump.
State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman filed HB 674 on Wednesday for the renaming.
“This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ to President Trump for strengthening Missouri’s economy, defending our values, and making America great again during his historic first term," Coleman said. "The Show-Me State will forever be grateful to President Trump for his leadership.”
