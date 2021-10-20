ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Due to a growing shortage of substitute teachers, Missouri is reducing the qualifications needed to become one.
In the past to become a substitute in any Missouri school 60 college credit hours were needed. Now, until further notice, the state will allow someone to take a 20-hour online course to get their certification.
The online training covers professionalism, diversity and managing a classroom, along with the children in it.
