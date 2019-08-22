ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four months after Tax Day and tens of thousands of taxpayers in Missouri are still waiting to receive their tax refunds.
Melissa Wilson filed her taxes on April 10 and said every time she calls the Department of Revenue to ask about the delay, she’s told there was a computer glitch.
"I've got some repairs I need to make to my car and they owe me $700,” said Wilson.
The Missouri Department of Revenue is making progress.
News 4 reported on the issue in June and there were 20,000 refunds pending and now the number has decreased to 8,900.
In June, there were 71,000 refunds waiting manual review and that number has dropped to 11,800.
Governor Mike Parson visited St. Louis Thursday and we asked about the late tax refunds.
"The reality is we're working on that every day. This is not much different than what it's been in the past when you go back and look where it was with other governors," said Parson.
Refunds delayed more than 45 days accrue interest.
The Missouri Department of Revenue hasn’t released the percentage of tax refunds paid late this year but a comparison of interest paid out gives some indication whether 2019 is worse than previous years or not.
For the entire year of 2016, the interest paid to taxpayers on refunds totaled $306,000.
In 2017, the interest was $423,000 and in 2018 it was $334,000.
By late June of 2019, the interest paid was over $500,000 and there were still tens of thousands of late refunds to send out.
Over 1,700 people have filed complaints with Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office, seeking help getting their refunds.
"Tax time comes at the same time every year on April 15. We are now in August and we are sending names to the Department of Revenue trying to get answers for them. This is not right," said Galloway.
Still haven't received your tax refund? File a complaint with the Missouri Auditor’s office by calling 800-347-8597 or filling out a form here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.