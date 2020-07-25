JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - For the fifth straight day, Missouri added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
State health officials say they recorded 1,357 new cases on Saturday. which is just 300 short of the record, which was set on Friday.
READ: Missouri and St. Louis County again set COVID-19 daily records
On each day from Tuesday to Friday, the state set a new daily record.
