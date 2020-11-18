ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri ranks among the most unsafe states to spend Thanksgiving this year, according to a recent study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Wednesday its report on the Safest States to Spend Thanksgiving.
Missouri ranked 47th. Illinois came in at 36th.
WalletHub said it looked at all 50 states in terms of positive COVID-19 tests and deaths per capita in the past week, as well as general safety such as crime rate and the average of DUI-related fatalities.
The top three safest states were Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
