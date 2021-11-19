ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two weeks since Spire first communicated with St. Louis area residents about potential outages or disruptions that could come with natural gas this winter, the energy company is coming under new fire from the Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC).

"The people who were the most concerned are folks who are lower income, who are already struggling to pay their bills, and disabled folks and the elderly,” said Christine Ingrassia, 6th Ward Alderwoman for the city of St. Louis.

Confusion sets in for customers as Spire announces possible gas disruptions A major St. Louis natural gas provider is issuing a warning that potential disruption and outages could be in the future this winter.

Ingrassia and a number of other members of the board of aldermen expressed their concerns to MoPSC that Spire was stoking fear to customers that they could lose natural gas supply this winter if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) does not extend the STL Pipeline’s temporary certificate to operate through the winter.

"The damage has already been done,” said Ingrassia. "Residents have already received one communication from Spire that engendered a lot of fear unnecessarily and so subsequent communications are hopefully not going to be lost on their service base."

Spire addresses questions, impact of potential STL pipeline shutdown, following concerns raised by customers Following concerns and panic raised by St. Louis area residents after receiving an email from Spire about the potential for natural gas disruption this winter, some environmental groups and some area leaders are accusing the energy company of inciting fear.

On Thursday, MoPSC issued an order to write a new letter to customers and submit a draft to the commission by 5 p.m. Friday. The letter would have to explain the natural gas supply situation as "accurately as possible.”

The order states in part:

The Commission has ordered Spire to prepare a letter to each customer in its Spire East service area that explains: 1) the gas supply situation for the upcoming winter heating season as accurately as possible; 2) how future real time communication will be made available; and 3) suggested voluntary actions that customers may take to help reduce gas consumption when temperatures fall.

The Commission’s order also requires Spire to provide the PSC Staff a copy of every communication to its customers and/or the public, by any means, since June 22, 2021 that refers to the Spire STL Pipeline.

News 4 asked MoPSC what would happen if Spire does not comply with these requests.

"Well, they would be in violation of this commission order,” said Jamie Myers, Deputy Counsel for moPSC, though she did not specify what exactly that would mean for Spire moving forward.

News 4 asked Spire for comment on if they would comply with MoPSC’s order. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

At Spire, our job is to keep people safe and warm. And we believe in doing the right thing, even when it’s not easy, so we’ll keep being honest with our customers and communities in hopes that everyone is prepared for winter.

We welcome the opportunity to work with the Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) and will continue to communicate the facts to our customers about potential natural gas service disruptions if the STL Pipeline is taken out of service.

By law, Spire STL Pipeline currently is only allowed to provide natural gas service through Dec. 13. While we are encouraged by yesterday’s statements by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), today we still lack the certainty authorizing continued operations for the full winter heating season will provide. The criticality of the Spire STL Pipeline has been well-documented in multiple filings with the FERC, the DC Circuit Court and the U.S. Supreme Court. Additionally, on Nov. 15 Spire Missouri filed a required report with MoPSC detailing its emergency preparedness plans in the event the Pipeline is taken out of service. In the face of ongoing regulatory uncertainty, we have a responsibility to communicate with our customers about the potential for service disruptions if the Spire STL Pipeline is taken out of service.

Our focus remains on ensuring that the greater St. Louis region has access to reliable, affordable energy through the continued operation of the Spire STL Pipeline. We will continue to cooperate with the MoPSC to ensure that customers have the information they need on this situation when it is available.

Today, News 4 looked at the docket sheet on MoPSC’s site and saw Spire’s response to the order issued by the commission. However, instead of submitting the requested draft of a new letter to MoPSC, Spire’s document said, “An investigation and report regarding Spire’s communications is unnecessary and unwarranted” and and preparing a new letter is "duplicative and unnecessary."

Ingrassia says the response from Spire is not surprising, and while she is hopeful FERC will extend the pipeline’s certificate through the winter, as Spire has also suggested would happen, it is unfortunate that fear has been involved in the process of notifying residents.

"It’s not just wanting to communicate with its customers to inform them and make sure they're up to date,” said Ingrassia. “They are trying to induce fear and panic in order to engender responses from the community that back up their position that this pipeline is to stay."

This week, FERC commissioners unanimously showed support in extending the pipeline's certificate but did not act on extending it during their meeting on Thursday.

That decision is expected to happen before the Dec. 13 deadline for the current certificate.