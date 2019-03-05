ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Missouri will have a statewide tornado drill to make sure residents are prepared.
The month of March marks the beginning of tornado season.
Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, outdoor sirens will go off and weather radios will be alerted in the Show-Me state.
However, alerts will not pop up on cell phones and mobile devices. Officials say residents should treat the drill as an actual alert.
There will not be a statewide drill in Illinois but the required weekly drill will be conducted at 10 a.m. instead. Illinoisans will not receive any alerts to their phones or to their NOAA weather radios during the drill.
The deadliest tornado in U.S. history ripped through southeast Missouri and southern Illinois in March of 1925.
