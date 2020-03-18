JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson announced the postponement of April 7's municipal elections in Missouri due to coronavirus concerns.
Parson signed an executive order moving to election to June 2.
“Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time," Parson said.
The executive order does the following:
- The closing date to register to vote in this election remains March 11.
- The deadline for filing as a write-in candidate for office remains March 27 at 5 p.m.
- The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot (Section 115.279, RSMo) shall be May 20.
- A public test of voting equipment shall be completed no later than June 1.
- In-person absentee ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. on June 1.
- The deadline by which absentee ballots must be received by the election authority (Section 115.293.1, RSMo) shall be 7 p.m. on June 2.
- Military and overseas voters must request a ballot from an election authority by 5 p.m. on May 29, and the deadline for local election authorities to make ballots available to such voters is April 18. Military and overseas ballots must be received by the election authority by June 5.
- Local election authorities are also directed to post information on their website, use social media if available, issue press release, conduct public appearances, and directly contact stakeholders such as candidates.
