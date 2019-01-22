TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Troy, Missouri Police Department has a new team member!
The department announced Tuesday that K9 Justice and her handler, Officer McCallister, have joined.
Justice is a female Dutch Shepherd Malinois who was brought to the department following a donation from Brian Dowdy.
In a Facebook post, the police department urged people to say hi if they see Justice and Officer McCallister because the K9 loves the attention and playtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.