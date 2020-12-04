COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri's health director says the state should be able to vaccinate all hospital workers and nursing home staff and residents against COVID-19 by the end of the year.
Health department Director Randall Williams on Friday told reporters that Missouri is expecting to get close to 340,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines this month.
The State of Missouri released their COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan Monday, outlining the order of who will receive the vaccines when they become available.
Williams says Missouri plans to begin vaccinating non-essential workers in May. He says he's hopeful anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one by July or August.
