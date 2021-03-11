JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Speaking from the statehouse Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson said due to increasing vaccine supply, the state plans to begin Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout within a couple weeks.

Recently, Missouri announced Phase 1B Tier 3, a group which includes the state's teachers, will be eligible beginning March 15. During that same announcement, Parson said the goal was to begin Phase 2 within 45 days of March 15. However Thursday, he indicated the state may do that sooner than projected.

"With vaccine supplies continuing to increase each week, we are well ahead of schedule and look to be on track to activate Phase 2 within the next few weeks," Parson said.

580,000 Missourians are fully vaccinated, according to the state's website, and more than 1.1 million have received at least one dose. More than half of the state's population age 65 and older have received their first dose, according to Parson.

The full list of Phase 2 individuals can be found here, but the groups included are:

Phase 2 eligibility Chemical Sector: Employees engaged in the manufacture, store, use, and transport of potentially dangerous chemicals and other diverse products in the chemical sector that are essential to modern life and economic activity.

Employees engaged in the manufacture, store, use, and transport of potentially dangerous chemicals and other diverse products in the chemical sector that are essential to modern life and economic activity. Commercial Facilities Sector: Employees engaged in activities related to the eight subsectors within the commercial facilities sector.

Employees engaged in activities related to the eight subsectors within the commercial facilities sector. Critical Manufacturing Sector: Employees in critical manufacturing engaged in the production of certain goods.

Employees in critical manufacturing engaged in the production of certain goods. Defense Industrial Base Sector: Employees that contribute to products and services that are essential to mobilize, deploy, and sustain military operations and national defense.

Employees that contribute to products and services that are essential to mobilize, deploy, and sustain military operations and national defense. Financial Services Sector: Employees within the financial services sector.

Employees within the financial services sector. Food/Agriculture Sector – remaining: Remaining populations within the sector not included in 1B, including restaurants.

Remaining populations within the sector not included in 1B, including restaurants. Government: Other state and local government designated personnel required to provide essential services.

Other state and local government designated personnel required to provide essential services. Higher Education: Faculty and staff at public, private, and/or nonprofit higher education institutions.

Faculty and staff at public, private, and/or nonprofit higher education institutions. Disproportionately Affected Populations: Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, with emphasis on racial/ethnic minorities not otherwise included in 1B.

Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, with emphasis on racial/ethnic minorities not otherwise included in 1B. Homeless: Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, excluding those that were already included in 1B.

Additionally, the state is planning a mass vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on March 19-20, where 6,000 to 7,000 eligible residents will be vaccinated. Names of eligible Missourians will be chosen from those who have signed up for the Vaccine with the Jackson County Health Department. A similar event is planned for the St. Louis region, though no details have been released. The state has two previously scheduled events for St. Louis County and St. Charles County listed on their website here.