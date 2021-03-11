JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Speaking from the statehouse Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson said due to increasing vaccine supply, the state plans to begin Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout within a couple weeks.
Recently, Missouri announced Phase 1B Tier 3, a group which includes the state's teachers, will be eligible beginning March 15. During that same announcement, Parson said the goal was to begin Phase 2 within 45 days of March 15. However Thursday, he indicated the state may do that sooner than projected.
A mass vaccination event in northwest Missouri on Thursday saw just 300 participants. They had enough vaccine for 1,100 Missourians.
"With vaccine supplies continuing to increase each week, we are well ahead of schedule and look to be on track to activate Phase 2 within the next few weeks," Parson said.
580,000 Missourians are fully vaccinated, according to the state's website, and more than 1.1 million have received at least one dose. More than half of the state's population age 65 and older have received their first dose, according to Parson.
The full list of Phase 2 individuals can be found here, but the groups included are:
Additionally, the state is planning a mass vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on March 19-20, where 6,000 to 7,000 eligible residents will be vaccinated. Names of eligible Missourians will be chosen from those who have signed up for the Vaccine with the Jackson County Health Department. A similar event is planned for the St. Louis region, though no details have been released. The state has two previously scheduled events for St. Louis County and St. Charles County listed on their website here.
