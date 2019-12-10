JEFFERSON CITY (AP/KMOV.com) -- Government funding for Planned Parenthood is at stake in a lawsuit before the Missouri Supreme Court.
State attorneys on Tuesday asked Supreme Court judges to back the Republican-led Legislature's decision to block funding from going to Planned Parenthood clinics.
Abortion opponents in Missouri for years have sought to stop any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood, even clinics that do not provide abortions. A lower court previously ruled that the move to cut funding was unconstitutional.
Planned Parenthood argues that some of its chapters provide preventative health care and not abortion and shouldn't be financially penalized.
Below is a statement from Yamelsie Rodríguez, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, regarding the hearing:
“When the state blocked funding for Medicaid patients who access care at Planned Parenthood last summer, we made a decision to continue treating those Medicaid patients who rely on us for their essential health care, knowing that solution may not be feasible in the long term. Despite the state’s irresponsible and unconstitutional actions, people still need access to care, and the safety net in our state is not equipped to help the thousands of patients who would no longer be able to receive their care at Planned Parenthood. It’s time for Missouri’s political leaders to own up to their responsibility to the citizens of this great state. Governor Parson must immediately stop discriminating against patients who seek care from the largest family planning provider in our region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.