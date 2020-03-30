ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 5,056 Monday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. There are 56 cases in the Metro East and News 4's viewing area as of Sunday:

36 cases and two deaths in St. Clair County

13 in Madison County

6 in Clinton County

3 in Monroe County

1 in Washington County

1 in Bond County

1 in Fayette County

1 in Montgomery County

72 people have died from COVID in Illinois since the outbreak began.

Missouri cases reached 1031 on Monday, where the totals in the News 4 viewing area have reached 532 in Missouri. 13 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

Here's the breakdown as of Monday*:

*According to state numbers

366 cases in St. Louis County and two deaths

103 cases in St. Louis City and one death

56 cases in St. Charles County and two deaths

21 cases in Jefferson County

12 cases in Franklin County

5 cases in St. Francois County

5 cases in Lincoln County

2 cases in Warren County

1 case in Crawford County

2 case in Reynolds County

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.