MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved the request of extending Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through June.
According to the Department of Social Services, The program allows Missouri recipients to receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size during a state of emergency.
The USDA also approved Missouri’s waiver request to extend the suspension of Food Stamp interviews through the month of June.
There are 360,937 Missouri households or 752,315 individuals receive Food Stamp/SNAP benefits as of April 30, 2020.
Online purchasing is now an option for food stamp households. For more information, click here.
"Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan is helping Missourians get back on their feet and extending P-SNAP benefits through the month of June helps low-income households remain resilient," said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. "As Missouri recovers and the state of emergency declaration ends, it is very important for Missourians to be aware and be prepared for their SNAP benefits to go back to the normal amount the household is eligible to receive. This means many SNAP households will see a decrease in benefits."
