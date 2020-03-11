How long should you wash your hands? There's a tune from every decade that can help

Coronavirus cases are climbing in the US, but health officials maintain one of the best ways to prevent it from spreading is by washing your hands.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened a statewide public hotline for anyone who has questions about the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The hotline opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday and is being operated by medical professionals. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can reach the hotline at 877-435-8411.

For St. Louis County residents, if you need to seek medical care you can call 314-615-0500 regardless of your ability to pay. You can also call the St. Louis County Department of Public Health Hotline if you need help at 314-615-2660.

Currently, there is only one confirmed coronavirus case in Missouri. A 20-year-old St. Louis County woman who was studying abroad in Italy tested positive this past weekend.

Symptoms of COVID-19 resemble other respiratory illnesses that include a cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, tiredness and breathing problems.

The CDC recommends that you wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, keep your unwashed hands away from your face, nose and eyes. You should stay away from people who are ill and stay home if you are sick.

