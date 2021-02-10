ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri continues to come in at the bottom of the list compared to other states for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Frustration as St. Louis County prepared to administer doses, but lacks supply St. Louis County may need to pause COVID-19 vaccinations this week due to a lack of supply from the State of Missouri, county officials told News 4 Monday. In a release, the county says this is the third week it has not received vaccines from state health officials, as a result, St. Louis County says it will run out of vaccines Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the state ranks 49th. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, the state health department said it is gathering its vaccine planning team to address questions regarding the rollout later in the day. This comes as St. Louis County officials spoke out about the state, and said they have not received a vaccine delivery for three weeks in a row, despite being the only health department that is supposed to be a high-throughput agency, just like healthcare systems across the state.

The county said they will get vaccinations from a local hospital system to get through this week. Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force also has a key question for the state that he said needs to be answered soon: “Are the healthcare systems supposed to be a distribution center...Think that was the original purpose?"

State leaders from the governor's office, and the health department are expected to answer questions Wednesday afternoon. News 4 will be listening in on the media briefing and have the latest from the state regarding the vaccination rollout throughout the afternoon.