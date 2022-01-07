Missouri once again pauses orders for at-home COVID testing kits

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A day after Missouri planned to resume taking orders for at-home COVID testing kits, the state has once again hit the pause button.
There has been a massive demand for at-home testing kits as COVID-19 cases continue climbing. After a brief pause in accepting orders for the free kits, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said they would begin accepting orders again on Thursday.
Friday, the state’s website stated that orders would be paused until Jan. 12. Once orders are resumed, a limited number of free at-home test kits will be available daily through January.
If you are looking for testing site, you can search here for centers in St. Louis County, St. Louis City, and other locations in Missouri.
