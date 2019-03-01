JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials say the state is "on track" to soon begin offering licenses and identifications that comply with stricter federal identification requirements under the Real ID Act.
But the Missouri Department of Revenue says in a news release that there's no immediate need to rush to apply when they become available starting March 25. The current state-issued license and ID card can be used to board domestic flights until October 2020. That's when licenses that comply with tougher proof-of-identity requirements will be needed at airports. They're also needed to get into federal facilities and military bases.
Some Missouri lawmakers worried about privacy pushed back against compliance for years. But a Missouri law that took effect in 2017 gives residents the option to get compliant driver's licenses or other ID cards.
