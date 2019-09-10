JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Starting Tuesday, Missourians can honor those who protect and serve with a new license plate.
Missouri lawmakers unveiled the new 'Back the Blue' plate in Jefferson City.
The plate features a blacked out Missouri outline with a blue line across it.
If you opt for this plate, it'll cost you $15 on top of registration.
However $10 dollars goes towards the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.
