Missouri broke its own record for COVID-19 cases in single day Saturday when it reported more than 5,000.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 'database extract error' resulted in Missouri reporting more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

State officials initially reported 5,020 new cases and 27 new deaths reported Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, however, state health officials said, "A database extract error on Oct. 10 resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours."

Officials say they are working to fix the error. Correct numbers for Saturday and numbers for Sunday have yet to be reported.

The record for a daily increase in cases is 2,084, which occurred on July 30.

