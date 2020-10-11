JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 'database extract error' resulted in Missouri reporting more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
State officials initially reported 5,020 new cases and 27 new deaths reported Saturday afternoon.
READ: Tracking COVID-19: Breaking down cases in Missouri and Illinois
Sunday, however, state health officials said, "A database extract error on Oct. 10 resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours."
Officials say they are working to fix the error. Correct numbers for Saturday and numbers for Sunday have yet to be reported.
The record for a daily increase in cases is 2,084, which occurred on July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.