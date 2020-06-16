ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri long-term care facilities are no longer under state restrictions as the Show Me State begins to reopen June 16. It is now up to individual facilities to determine policies and procedures.
“We’re incredibly appreciative of all of Missouri’s citizens and our providers whose efforts have allowed us to transition to this next phase,” Dr. Randell Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a statement. “We recognize everyone’s patience and are thankful to share this welcome news so that loved ones can visit together again while continuing to follow measures intended to protect their health. With our order in place that requires reporting of a single case by the facility with 24 hours, we will continue to watch our long-term care facilities closely during this transition period.”
In mid-May, the Missouri Department of Health began putting restrictions on nursing homes to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus. That included increasing testing and requiring facilities to report to DHSS within 24 hours when a positive test result is received among staff or residents.
According to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, Missouri now ranks well below the national average for cases among long-term care residents. That data, along with a significant decrease in hospitalizations, is sparking the change in the state’s guidance.
The state has also issued new guidance for visits with residents who cannot leave their rooms, as well as guidance for communal dining and group activities.
According to the state, 222 Missouri long-term care facilities have reported at least one case of the coronavirus among staff or residents throughout the duration of the pandemic.
