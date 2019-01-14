CROCKER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Monday marked the 50-year anniversary of an explosion aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise.
The explosions and fire killed 28 people and the youngest person killed was from Crocker, Missouri.
U.S. Navy Fireman Apprentice Paul Akers, Jr. was 18-years-old when he boarded the USS Enterprise bound towards Vietnam.
Paul’s mother Maria is 91-years-old and still lives in the home Paul left from 50 years ago to board the ship.
“It was the biggest ship in the world, a little farm boy gets to be on a ship like that,” Maria recalled.
He left his family farm in Crocker on Christmas morning because they couldn’t find him a flight and he had to take a bus instead.
Paul had only been on the ship for couple weeks when January 14, 1969 came around.
That morning, exhaust from a machine caused a Zuni rocket to explode which set off other explosions and fires.
Paul was one of many who stayed and fought the flames.
“Two Navy fellas came and said 'your son is dead' and I said ‘no he’s not dead’,” recalled Maria. “I didn’t believe it.”
Paul. died that day and is credited with saving many more lives. 28 people died in the fire and 314 others were seriously injured.
50 years to the date, in Akers hometown, Crocker Mayor Glen Smith proclaimed it Paul Akers, Jr. Day in honor of his ultimate sacrifice.
“The gymnasium was packed out at the local high school for his funeral,” Smith said.
Paul was honored Monday in front of Navy representatives who are stationed at nearby Fort Leonard Wood.
“I think people like this are great role models, they are probably the role models we should all be looking toward,” said neighboring Waynesville Mayor
Maria was given the proclamation alongside his siblings and other family members. Maria had six children, five are still living.
“I can be proud,” said Maria. “If he had run from his work place he could have made it, but he stayed put and fought the fire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.