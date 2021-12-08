(KMOV.com) -- Tahira Terkman has spent her entire life helping other children as a teacher. Now, she’s leaning on the community to help her own child.
“I’ve held her once and that was a very beautiful experience,” said Terkman.
Terkman is from Columbia, Missouri and taught in the Kirkwood School District before she decided she wanted to travel the world.
She met her husband while living abroad in the Middle East and now they live in the country of Oman. In October they had a baby girl named Jennah.
The pregnancy was normal but when the little girl was born, doctors found something was wrong.
“Most likely a metabolic or mitochondrial issue, they can’t really pin point it,” said Terkman.
That is the reason why they are trying to get their daughter back home to the U.S.
“Essentially they said try to take her home," Terkman said. "When we got that news it was do or die, we’re either going to lose her here or we can try anything to take her home."
Tahira’s family and friends back in Missouri jumped to action, reaching out to hospitals across the country. Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio specializes in this disorder and has offered to help the child.
The next challenge is getting the baby from Oman to Ohio.
Because of the baby’s critical state, they need an air ambulance which costs more than $136,000. They’ve started a GoFundMe account which has already raised half of the funds.
Terkman said as soon as they can raise the funds, they can likely get Jennah out in less than a week’s time. She already has a passport, something the U.S. Embassy helped expedite.
“Between her fighting spirit and everyone pulling for her, she wants to survive,” said Terkman.
