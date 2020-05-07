ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing will do a B-2 flyover Friday of six Missouri communities to salute healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers fighting COVID-19.
Tentatively, the bombers are expected over St. Louis around 5:12 p.m. May 8. Times could change. The flyover route will start in Camdenton, then Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City and then Springfield.
The flyovers are part of a wider effort by the Air Force to honor first responders during the pandemic.
“We greatly appreciate the selfless service and sacrifices of our medical professionals and other COVID-19 essential workers,” Colonel Ken Eaves, commander of the 131st Bomb Wing, said. “As Guardsmen, we’ve been honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible professionals. Currently, hundreds of Missouri Air and Army National Guardsmen are mobilized to support these efforts.”
If you plan to watch the flyover, the National Guard reminds you to follow social distancing guidelines.
