Two employees at a daycare center in Pine Lawn are charged with child abuse.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri is moving to revoke the license of a suburban St. Louis day care center after two workers were charged with abuse.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Republican Gov. Mike Parson also said Monday that he's starting a working group to examine child care issues.
Parson's announcement comes after surveillance video went viral showing one former worker at Brighter Day Care and Preschool in Pine Lawn tossing a 3-year-old across a room on Feb. 1. Charging documents say another worker carried a 4-year-old by her foot three days later and hurt her arm.
The state's Department of Health and Senior Services said in a letter to the facility that investigators also substantiated two other complaints last year, including a worker dropping a 6-year-old off at the wrong house.
