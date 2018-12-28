HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the accidental shooting of her 5-year-old son after he and his 7- and 3-year-old siblings were left home alone with two loaded guns out in the open.
Bobbie Jo Scott, of Hartville, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in the death of Timothy Deatherage.
Prosecutors say Scott and her boyfriend, Cory Gass, asked a neighbor to check on Timothy and his siblings in July while they went to pick up a paycheck. They left them alone with a loaded 12-guage shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle. Wright Co. Sheriff Glenn Adler says the 7-year-old was handling the shotgun when it went off.
Gass is set to appear in court on Jan. 25.
