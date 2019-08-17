ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Volunteers will gather under the Gateway Arch Saturday to rally against gun violence with the Missouri Chapter of Moms Demand Action.
The rally is a response to the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. In part, the rally will honor other Americans whose lives were cut short by gun violence.
READ: 11 children fall victim to gun violence across St. Louis area this summer
Several local leaders, including Mayor Lyda Krewson, are expected in attendance at noon.
Moms Demand Action says the event is just one of the several they'll hold across the country.
