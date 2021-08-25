ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When it comes to health care systems mandating shots, some medical professionals are fighting back against rolling up their sleeves.
Britany Hartzell says she has seen it all as a registered nurse working at Mercy Hospital in Springfield during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've had COVID, I've worked in a COVID environment since before they were calling it COVID," she said.
Hartzell specializes in emergency medicine, is a sexual assault nurse examiner and is trained in pediatrics and emergency care.
"I respect everyone's decision, that is a nurse’s job. We are to advocate for your individual preferences and choices. That's our primary goal,” she said.
It is why Hartzell says she and other medical workers across the state are in a tough position, as vaccine deadlines loom for employees within Missouri’s major hospital networks.
“My last day is next Tuesday,” said Hartzell. "I pride myself for being an advocate for evidence-based practice, doing my research as far as answering questions for my patients and things like that and there just wasn’t enough information to make me feel comfortable in getting this."
BJC workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 15 and at Mercy and SSM Health, employees will need to be vaccinated by the end of September.
Just this week, CoxHealth, another major Missouri hospital network, imposed their own vaccine requirement. Employees will need to get their first dose done by Oct. 15.
An increasing number of employers requiring vaccines among staff is what led Hartzell to creating "Take a Stand Now Missouri". It is an organization calling on lawmakers in the state to prevent employers, especially hospital networks, from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine on staff.
"We have legislators on our side that want to stand up and get a mandate or get legislation going that would stop a mandate,” said Hartzell.
She says the group is not anti-vaccine, but she wants employees like her to have the choice to make a decision based on scientific evidence.
"I just don't think I should be forced to take something that is experimental and that doesn't have the efficacy that we want it too when there is such a high risk that something could happen to me or if could carry long term effects that we don't know yet,” said Hartzell.
Hartzell claims there has not been enough long-term research done on these vaccines, and says vaccines are causing extreme side effects that are not being reported.
Dr. Clay Dunagan with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic says these claims are unfounded. He says vaccine side effects are not being underreported or hidden from the community and only a handful of people within the BJC Healthcare System were for admitted for allergic reactions to vaccines.
"We have 80 percent + of the patients in the St. Louis region who are in hospital right now who are unvaccinated,” said Dunagan. “The vast majority of them would not have been hospitalized if they had gotten vaccinated."
In addition, he says the FDA’s full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine disproves the claims the vaccine is experimental.
“They've now concluded that there's sufficient evidence to say that these are safe and effective drugs and they can be used,” said Dunagan. "The bottom line is, all of us that go into the health care professions are sworn to an oath to first do no harm to a patients, park of that includes taking necessary steps to prevent communicable diseases from being introduced. I think a far greater problem that we're experiencing right now with the workforce is the burnout they are feeling from taking care of hospitalized patients that are unvaccinated."
Hartzell, who now plans to take a travel nurse role, says she believes other medical professionals like her will choose to leave from caring for their Missouri community because of vaccine requirements.
"I don't want to encourage anyone not to get it, I just want them to look at everything they can before making that decision,” she said.
A protest against vaccine mandates is set to take place on September 11 at the Missouri State Capiotol.
In response to "Take a Stand Now Missouri" calling for legislators and Governor Mike Parson to ban vaccine mandates, a Mercy spokesperson shared the following statement:
Requiring vaccination as a term of employment is not new for health care providers. Other vaccines also are required, and allowed by law, as an important action in protecting the health of our patients, visitors, co-workers and the entire community. With the full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, many other employers are joining Mercy in making this proven safe, effective vaccine a requirement for employment. While Mercy respects differences of opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine and co-workers’ right to make their voice heard, Mercy’s stance remains unchanged: we will require all co-workers to be vaccinated by Sept. 30.
