ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri medical marijuana card holders are now able to purchase marijuana from across the river during the dispensary's "Medical Mondays."
Starting Monday, January 27, Missouri residents with a medical marijuana card can go to the Illinois Supply & Provisions dispensary in Collinsville and purchase marijuana on Mondays. The business is closed for all recreational sales on Mondays because of demand across the state and only sells to medical marijuana patients.
According to the Illinois Supply & Provisions website, Missouri card holders will only be able to shop from the adult-use menu on Mondays, while Illinois card holders can purchase from both the medical and adult-use menu.
Medical marijuana is now legal in Missouri and nearly 200 dispensaries were approved around the state.
Even though the dispensary is allowing Missouri card holders to purchase on Mondays, it is against federal law to transport cannabis across state lines.
