ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri medical cannabis license holders will be looking to hire at a job fair in St. Louis Saturday.
The Missouri Cannabis Career Fair + Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 1. The job fair portion of the event will start at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Penney Convention Center on the school’s campus.
“The arrival of 2020 heralds a new chapter, a shift from hopes and expectations among nearly 2,300 business license applicants to business plan implementation and job creation,” said Andrew Mullins, MoCannTrade executive director. “We fully anticipate that interest and demand in these new jobs will only match, if not exceed, the excitement and anticipation we’ve already seen among medical cannabis patients and caregivers.”
In addition to the job fair, the event will also have educational sessions about working in the medical cannabis industry.
