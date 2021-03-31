ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Last August, Missouri voters approved expanding Medicaid eligibility in a constitutional amendment with 53% of the vote, but Republican lawmakers in Jefferson City say they're not obligated to pay for the amendment.

"You know we still hold the purse strings. So we chose to allocate those funds to other programs throughout the state where people aren't able to work who need assistance are able to get those resources," said State Representative Justin Hill, a Republican from Lake St. Louis, one of the leading critics of the expansion.

The Republican-controlled House Budget Committee voted down an expansion of Medicaid in Missouri a week ago, opposing a first-year spending plan of $1.6 billion. The expansion would cover an additional 275,000 low-income residents. 20 Republicans, including the committee chairman, voted against it.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson opposed the ballot measure, but said he would uphold the will of the voters and included money for it in his budget request. Voters who spoke to News 4 were split over whether the lawmakers should support the measure because it passed statewide, or vote against it because they believe that's what is best.

"The lawmakers should reflect the will of the people, that is how they got into office- by an election where people decided to vote for them," said Ryan Cooper. "In the event that people are voting on something, I think they have to listen to what the people say."

But Nathan Adkisson said sometimes the lawmakers should be allowed to do what they think is best for the people.

"Ultimately the people have to trust that the lawmakers that they elect are going to have their interests in mind," he said.

Hill said as voters learn more about the expansion, some tend to side with lawmakers who oppose it.

"When you ask them if they knew they were voting on a massive program with no funding source, and where they suggest we get that money, they're very upset," he said.

If the expansion is not funded the issue is expected to be decided in the courts.