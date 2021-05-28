CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) -- A Missouri man will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty to punching a 12-year-old street performer in the head in an attack that was captured on Facebook Live and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree assault and sentenced to the maximum seven years.
Police said in a Facebook post that the July 3, 2020 night attack in the city’s downtown was “completely unprovoked.” Video footage, captured by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio instructor Micheal “Crank” Curry, shows a dark-colored sport utility vehicle coming to a stop as the dancers take turns performing near a downtown intersection. A man then exits the vehicle, approaches the 12-year-old dancer from behind and punches the juvenile in the head before running off.
“It was horrible,” Curry said at the time. “I was stunned.”
Curry said he initially wanted to go after his student’s attacker but backed off when he saw two others in the vehicle with the man. Bouncers at a nearby bar rushed out to help while Curry focused on his student. The boy was diagnosed with a concussion but has since been released from the hospital.
“Right now he is still dealing with dizziness and his nose hurts,” Curry said. “He is just trying to rebuild himself and recoup from what happened.”
