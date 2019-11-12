MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a 1962 Ford Pickup that was taken from a Missouri man.
Sheriff’s deputies say someone stole the truck from property on State Highway 68 in Maries County.
Anyone with information on the car’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maries County Sheriff at 573-422-3381.
