ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mason Stevens and his friend biked 240 miles on the Katy Trail in 26 hours. To accomplish it, they had to bike through the night without stopping to rest.
"Luckily, I've got a super good light so we can see about 100 feet in front of us, but without that, I don't know what we would be doing," Stevens shared on his Instagram page.
The pair left Clinton, Missouri and finished in St. Charles, Missouri.
"I think the toughest part was putting myself out there because I did this to start a scholarship in my name and it takes a lot of vulnerability to tell people you are doing something this big and then training for it, and being able to follow through with it and advertise and fundraise, which went pretty good just by myself," Stevens said.
Stevens raised $2,500 for what he's calling the "Finding Future Scholarship Fund." He's hoping the donations keep coming in on his website findingfuture.org.
"Through the mental challenge, why I do it that way is that I feel that you can truly learn something about yourself going through something so hard and making that commitment to yourself so that once you push through and complete it, I can reflect back on this and know how hard it is and know I can truly overcome anything," Stevens said.
He said he has more physical challenges planned for the year to raise even more money for the scholarship fund.
