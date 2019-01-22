JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Missouri man was killed when his car crashed into a rock bluff in Jefferson County Monday afternoon.
Donald Chandler was driving a 2015 Ford 350 along Highway 30 when it crossed the center line and hit a rock bluff at Osage Executive Circle just before 4 p.m. He was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The 54-year-old from Dittmer was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.
