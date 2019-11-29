JEFFERSON COUNTY(KMOV.com) --- Authorities have identified a 54-year-old man killed in a deadly accident on Thanksgiving night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael Scarborough, 54, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Highway 21 near Castle Ranch Road when it went up an incline around 6:40 a.m.
The car began to spin clockwise on the wet pavement and slid off the roadway.
Officials said the Trailblazer went down an embankment and struck a tree.
Scarborough died at the scene
