CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Officials have identified the 25-year-old driver killed in a crash in Crawford County Saturday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Connor Crites, 25, of Leasburg, Mo., was driving a motorcycle on Highway H at Twin Oaks just before 6 p.m. when a Chevrolet Pickup crossed into his lanes and struck him head on.
Police said Crites was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.