CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorites have identified the 29-year-old man who died after his car crashed, overturned during a police chase in Crawford County, just west of Bourbon Friday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Shane Lowder, 29, of Leasburg, Mo., was fleeing from a Crawford County deputy on Grotemac Lake Road when he lost control of his Toyota Camry just before 7:30 p.m.
Police said the car veered off the roadway and struck a fence. A passenger inside, identified as 28-year-old Amber Wood, was ejected from the car as it overturned.
Lowder was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woods was airlifted to a hospital in Creve Coeur.
According to Troop I, this is the second fatality in June and 14th for 2019.
