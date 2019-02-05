FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Missouri man was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a detective in Franklin County over the weekend.
Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Highway 50 on Saturday after a burglary. When a deputy arrived, the homeowner told him he found his barn broken into and his Polaris Ranger 4x4, along with other items, missing.
An off-duty detective then arrived and began assisting with the investigation. While the officials were there, a neighbor called and stated the homeowner’s missing Polaris Ranger was sitting in the homeowner’s field loaded with property. The area where it was located was not visible from the barn.
The detective then went to the field while the deputy remained at the barn with the homeowner.
When the detective walked up to the Polaris, a man, later identified as Kurtis Hartman, allegedly unexpectedly walked from behind the vehicle and aimed a rifle towards him. During the encounter, the 28-year-old suspect reportedly made several threats of shooting the detective.
The deputy saw the suspect holding a rifle and drove his patrol car into the filed, placing it between the detective and suspect. The suspect initially refused to drop the rifle but was ultimately taken into custody.
Hartman, from Lonedell, has been charged with robbery, burglary, stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.