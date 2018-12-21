LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to about 265 years in prison after the parents of a 1-year-old came home to find the man photographing and molesting their daughter.
The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Jayson Newlun was sentenced Thursday in Clay County for three counts of statutory sodomy and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Court records say Newlun was visiting a couple who left him with their sleeping daughter in June 2017 while they went to the store. Upon returning, they found Newlun abusing the baby. Court records say the girl's father tackled Newlun and held him until police arrived.
Prosecutor Daniel White said in a statement that the mother screamed "I hope you go down for this," and Newlun responded, "I do, too."
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.