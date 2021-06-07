JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KRCG/CBS NEWSPATH) – A Jefferson City man is finally getting the family reunion he never had.
Brent Harvey didn’t know his dad, he left when he was 5 months old. Then, Brent Harvey got sent to Vietnam, and there he realized he wanted to find his dad. So, he sent a letter to the army, only to learn his dad passed away a year prior to him asking.
It’s been over 50 years since Brent Hardy learned his dad died. “I didn’t know he was in the military, and I have a picture of him,” he said. “I have one.”
He said, “The older I got, I started wondering, you know, do I have a sibling somewhere?” Brent Hardy learned through an obituary that his father and his second wife had one surviving relative, so he joined a Facebook group in Lawton, Oklahoma to try and find him. Then, one night he got a message from a woman who said she was a friend of the man he was looking for.
“Ask him what his father’s name was, so she asked him, and it came back as William Floyd Hardy. And I said, OK, ask him where his father was born, Dudley, Missouri, and I said, ‘Oh my God I’ve got a brother that I never knew I had,’ and I literally broke down and started crying,” recalled Bill Hardy of learning he had a brother.
Having the same dad wasn’t the only thing the two had in common. “He was in the air force unbeknownst to me at the same time I was in the air force. We were both in the air force at the same time,” said Brent Hardy.
“I knew my father, our father, I should say, married before but I never knew he had any children, so I grew up thinking that I was an only child,” said Bill Hardy.
The duo planned to meet for the first time in May 2020 but the pandemic paused their plans. “Now that everything is kind of opening up, we decided that we’re going to get together because we neither one are getting any younger and I want to spend some time with my brother,” said Bill Hardy.
“I’ve never met him, I’ve never done a Zoom, I’ve never done Facetime, so when he comes on the 30th of June that will be the first time I’ve ever seen him in my life,” Brent Hardy said.
Brent Hardy asked his brother if he wanted to go to the Fourth of July parade when he’s in town, but you won’t catch them there. “He said, ‘I would just rather sit and visit with you’… what can you say about that you know…it’s going to be fun,” said Brent Hardy.
