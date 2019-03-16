DESTIN, Fla. ( KMOV.com) -- A Missouri man fell to his death while vacationing in Destin, Florida Saturday morning.
Investigators say the man fell from the 8th floor balcony of a condominium building.
The victim is 27-year-old Justin Trepanier of Millersville in Cape Girardeau County.
Police said he told his friends he was stepping outside to smoke a cigarette. Investigators say the fall appears to be a tragic accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.