ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Relatives of a homeless, mentally ill man say he has been taken off life support after going into cardiac arrest when St. Louis police shocked him with a stun gun and paramedics sedated him.
A relative of 43-year-old Julius Graves and a lawyer for the family confirmed his death Thursday morning. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Graves had been brain dead since the weekend.
A St. Louis police spokeswoman said Tuesday in an email that Graves was shocked after officers were called to a bus stop south of Forest Park. Officer Michelle Woodling says police were told someone was acting "irrationally and in a threatening manner" at a bus stop.
Woodling declined to answer questions about the number of times Graves was shocked, citing an ongoing investigation.
