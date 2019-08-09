ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man sentenced to life for murdering a 5-year-boy has been resentenced to 50 years in prison.
Leobardo Barraza was 16 when Jesus Ramirez was killed in 1998 in Lincoln County. Prosecutors said Barraza and another man killed Jessie's mother, Maria Eloiza, and beat Jessie to death with a rock.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports investigators believed the killings occurred because Eloiza rejected advances from Barraza, her co-worker.
Barraza, who is now 37, was convicted in 2008 in St. Louis of kidnapping resulting in death. He was re-sentenced Wednesday.
His life sentence was among several cases re-examined after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that a life sentence without parole were unconstitutional.
A co-defendant, Jose Jesus Hernandez, has been charged but is still at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.