COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with stabbing and then strangling his girlfriend's dog to death after taking ecstasy.
Mark Michael Jones Jr., of Columbia, is jailed on $10,000 bond after he was charged last week with a felony count of animal abuse. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
The Columbia Missourian reports that the girlfriend went to see what happened on Aug. 25 when she heard her dog yelp multiple times. The probable cause statement says she found the dog with two stab wounds. Jones was in the kitchen of their apartment holding a knife.
The statement says that when the two got into a vehicle to take the dog to a veterinarian, Jones strangled the animal. The statement says Jones admitted to taking ecstasy.
