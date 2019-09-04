CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A 35-year-old Cape Girardeau man is charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly dropped a "stink bomb" at a cable service office.
The Southeast Missourian reports a court statement filed by police said Deandre Dunn was arrested after the incident at a Spectrum office in Cape Girardeau Tuesday.
An employee trying to Dunn, who was upset with his service, said at one point he was below the counter and then he left in a hurry.
The statement says after Dunn left, several employees reported feeling sick. Four employees and six customers who left the building were treated at the scene.
Police say liquid found inside a broken glass vial in the office contained no harmful chemicals.
Dunn told police he might have accidentally dropped the vial and he didn't intend to hurt anyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.